DigiFinexToken (DFT) Price Down 45.6% Over Last Week

DigiFinexToken (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. DigiFinexToken has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1.51 million worth of DigiFinexToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiFinexToken token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00005336 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigiFinexToken has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 105.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000124 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigiFinexToken Profile

DigiFinexToken (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DigiFinexToken’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for DigiFinexToken is www.digifinex.com . The official message board for DigiFinexToken is www.digifinex.com/notice . DigiFinexToken’s official Twitter account is @Draftcoin

DigiFinexToken Token Trading

DigiFinexToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiFinexToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiFinexToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiFinexToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

