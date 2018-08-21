Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) and Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Financial Survey

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: RDY) and Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories 1 0 2 0 2.33

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $15.92, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus price target of $30.51, indicating a potential downside of 10.84%. Given Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals -1,642.81% -97.39% -61.25% Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories 9.41% 11.74% 6.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals $2.28 million 360.43 -$60.04 million ($3.66) -4.24 Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories $2.20 billion 2.58 $151.00 million $1.01 33.88

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia. The company has a collaborative research and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; a research collaboration and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and a license agreement with City of Hope. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. It also provides a portfolio of in-licensed dermatology products. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had 16 active products development programs pipeline that are in various stages of development. The company's therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, pain management, oncology, dermatology, urology, and nephrology. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists for immuno-oncology and precision oncology; collaboration agreement with Merck Serono to co-develop a portfolio of biosimilar compounds in oncology, primarily focused on monoclonal antibodies; and strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. for the commercialization of oncology and osteoporosis medicines. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.