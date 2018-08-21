Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTEGY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.

DTEGY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. 67,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,032. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.68. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 16.04%. analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

