Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.95 ($15.85).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBB shares. Citigroup set a €12.90 ($14.66) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. equinet set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of FRA PBB opened at €12.97 ($14.74) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($11.77) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($17.57).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

