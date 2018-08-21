Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) a €43.50 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €43.50 ($49.43) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DWNI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.07) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays set a €39.60 ($45.00) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.71 ($48.54).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €41.98 ($47.70) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($43.28).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.