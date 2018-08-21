DecentBet (DBET) Market Cap Achieves $13.87 Million

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded up 38.3% against the dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $382,128.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001648 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00279013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00151354 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00035522 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet launched on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,214,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,561,823 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

