David Thomas Evans Sells 1,198 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $24,750.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 329,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,733. The firm has a market cap of $417.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

