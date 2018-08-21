Dare Bioscience (DARE) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Dare Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dare Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.70. Dare Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). equities research analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Hawley bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dare Bioscience stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 471,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Dare Bioscience accounts for 0.5% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 4.13% of Dare Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

