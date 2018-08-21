Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. Maxim Group downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “$112.15” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

NYSE DRI traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $114.13. 21,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.18. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $114.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total value of $1,161,100.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,470.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $644,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,826. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 79.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 92.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 761.3% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

