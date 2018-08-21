Daqo New Energy (DQ) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Media stories about Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Daqo New Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 48.9200449176384 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on Daqo New Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE DQ traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $369.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.12.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.46. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.70 million. equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

