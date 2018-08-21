Daktronics (DAKT) Shares Down 12.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) shares dropped 12.2% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 707,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 218,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.52 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.81%. Daktronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

DAKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daktronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter valued at about $13,584,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,220,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,431,000 after acquiring an additional 373,936 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,152,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 242,810 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 2,477.2% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 189,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 181,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,815,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after acquiring an additional 160,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $394.16 million, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

