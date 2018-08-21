Daktronics (DAKT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05), reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $394.16 million, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Get Daktronics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAKT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.