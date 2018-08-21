DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR (DRCSY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Dairy Crest Group plc is a dairy company. Its product group consists of Cheese & whey and Butters, spreads & oils. The company’s brand includes Cathedral City cheese, Clover dairy spread, Country Life butter and Frylight. Dairy Crest Group plc is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:DRCSY remained flat at $$0.24 on Tuesday. DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

Dairy Crest Group Plc engages in the manufacture, processing, and distribution of milk and dairy products. Its products include butter, spreads, oils, cheese, demineralized whey, and galacto-oligosaccharide. The company markets its products under the brand names: Clover, Country Life, Cathedral City, Davidstow, Vitalife, and others.

