Dai Price Reaches $1.01 (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Dai has a market cap of $47.31 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00015598 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, DDEX, HitBTC and Radar Relay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00271096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00148728 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000235 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00034346 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 47,028,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, YoBit, Gatecoin, HitBTC, DDEX, AirSwap, Bibox, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, Gate.io and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

