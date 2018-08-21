DAI NIPPON Prtg/S (DNPLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

DAI NIPPON Prtg/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Shares of DNPLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82. DAI NIPPON Prtg/S has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.63.
DAI NIPPON Prtg/S Company Profile
