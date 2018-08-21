DAI NIPPON Prtg/S (DNPLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

DAI NIPPON Prtg/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of DNPLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82. DAI NIPPON Prtg/S has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.63.

DAI NIPPON Prtg/S Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers magazines, books, dictionaries, newspapers, textbooks, DVDs, other electronic publications, multimedia software, electronic publishing services, etc.; catalogs, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, flyers, pamphlets, and posters, as well as event planning and execution, store design, customer service center operation, various planning and development, online services, etc.; and personalized direct mail, smart cards, SIM cards, digital pens, holograms, merchandise vouchers, bank books, business forms, magnetic cards, etc.

