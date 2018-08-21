DACC (DACC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $380,958.00

DACC (CURRENCY:DACC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One DACC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Exrates and Kucoin. In the last seven days, DACC has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. DACC has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $380,958.00 worth of DACC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DACC alerts:

ZPER (ZPR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000120 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000922 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002485 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NewsToken (NEWOS) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Carlive Chain (IOV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Globalvillage Ecosystem (GVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About DACC

DACC is a token. DACC’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DACC is www.dacc.co . DACC’s official message board is medium.com/@daccproject . DACC’s official Twitter account is @DACCblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DACC Token Trading

DACC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX, CoinEx and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DACC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DACC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DACC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DACC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DACC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.