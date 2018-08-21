CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Holdings Reduced by Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. reduced its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $117,159.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,189.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,309 shares of company stock valued at $532,800. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

