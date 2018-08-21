Cushing Energy Income Cf (SRF) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cushing Energy Income Cf earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.2070719801487 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Cushing Energy Income Cf stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548. Cushing Energy Income Cf has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Get Cushing Energy Income Cf alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified and closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high total return with an emphasis on current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in public and private securities of energy companies involved in exploring; developing; producing; transporting; gathering and processing; storing; refining; distributing; mining or marketing natural gas; natural gas liquids; crude oil, and refined products or coal.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cushing Energy Income Cf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushing Energy Income Cf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.