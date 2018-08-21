Curtis Linn Doman Sells 35,000 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Stock

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAN traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $50.17. 392,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.03. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $50.80.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.86 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.14%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at $251,000.

AAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

