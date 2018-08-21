Curtis Linn Doman Sells 35,000 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Stock

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AAN traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $50.17. 392,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.03. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $50.80.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.86 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.14%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at $251,000.
AAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
