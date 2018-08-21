CryptoEscudo Price Down 50.1% This Week (CESC)

CryptoEscudo (CURRENCY:CESC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One CryptoEscudo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoEscudo has traded 50.1% lower against the US dollar. CryptoEscudo has a market capitalization of $159,655.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CryptoEscudo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoEscudo alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00870068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002577 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012423 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012101 BTC.

CryptoEscudo Coin Profile

CryptoEscudo (CESC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2014. CryptoEscudo’s total supply is 594,105,100 coins and its circulating supply is 144,105,100 coins. CryptoEscudo’s official Twitter account is @cryptoescudo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoEscudo is cryptoescudo.pt

CryptoEscudo Coin Trading

CryptoEscudo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEscudo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEscudo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoEscudo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEscudo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEscudo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.