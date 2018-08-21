CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 77,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.08.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 86.60%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.14 per share, for a total transaction of $671,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,875,515.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

