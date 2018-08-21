Crowd Machine Price Up 3.2% This Week (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and $91,115.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowd Machine token can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00275320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00150047 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000239 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,667,000 tokens. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Qryptos, Bancor Network, Upbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

