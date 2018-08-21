Critical Survey: Rapid7 (RPD) & MiX Telematics (MIXT)

Rapid7 (NYSE: MIXT) and MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rapid7 and MiX Telematics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 3 10 0 2.77 MiX Telematics 0 0 1 1 3.50

Rapid7 presently has a consensus price target of $34.31, suggesting a potential upside of 3.15%. MiX Telematics has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.92%. Given MiX Telematics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than Rapid7.

Risk and Volatility

Rapid7 has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiX Telematics has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rapid7 and MiX Telematics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $200.94 million 7.75 -$45.47 million ($1.05) -31.68 MiX Telematics $144.81 million 2.46 $13.98 million $0.58 27.21

MiX Telematics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid7. Rapid7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiX Telematics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -24.40% -105.43% -17.82% MiX Telematics 9.46% 11.83% 8.88%

Dividends

MiX Telematics pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Rapid7 does not pay a dividend. MiX Telematics pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Rapid7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats Rapid7 on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc. provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution. The company's incident detection and response solutions comprise InsightIDR, an insight platform based solution; Managed Detection and Response, an outsourced service; and incident response services that offer customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it provides Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizations' IT environments for operational awareness and control; and Komand, a solution, which is designed to automatically identify risks, respond to incidents, and address issues. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, penetration testing, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers mobile asset tracking and recovery services. In addition, the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, driver identification, trailer tracking, field services management, driver engagement, fuel security, outsourced control room, and driver management solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle camera. MiX Telematics Limited has operations in Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australasia, Europe, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Midrand, South Africa.

