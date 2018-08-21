Critical Survey: Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) versus Eastside Distilling (EAST)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: EAST) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

90.2% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Eastside Distilling does not pay a dividend. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Keurig Dr Pepper and Eastside Distilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 4 2 0 2.33 Eastside Distilling 0 0 1 0 3.00

Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus target price of $26.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.06%. Eastside Distilling has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.97%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Eastside Distilling.

Volatility & Risk

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Eastside Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 15.98% 39.52% 9.55% Eastside Distilling -130.79% -118.61% -62.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Eastside Distilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $6.69 billion 4.85 $1.08 billion $4.54 5.14 Eastside Distilling $3.79 million 13.01 -$5.27 million ($1.42) -5.42

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keurig Dr Pepper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Eastside Distilling on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to consumers through its Websites. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Waterbury, Vermont. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is a subsidiary of Acorn Holdings B.V.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name. It also provides various handmade products, including Advocaat (eggnog) Liqueur, Peppermint Bark Liqueur, Bier Schnapps, and Holiday Spiced Liqueur. In addition, the company offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its facilities in Oregon. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.