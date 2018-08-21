Critical Survey: Agenus (AGEN) and Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD)

Agenus (NASDAQ: BOLD) and Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agenus and Audentes Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $42.88 million 4.20 -$120.69 million ($1.23) -1.29 Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -$90.23 million ($3.40) -9.90

Audentes Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus. Audentes Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Audentes Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -281.49% N/A -102.16% Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -38.04%

Volatility and Risk

Agenus has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Audentes Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Agenus and Audentes Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 0 0 N/A Audentes Therapeutics 0 2 9 0 2.82

Audentes Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.38, suggesting a potential upside of 8.10%. Given Audentes Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Audentes Therapeutics is more favorable than Agenus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Agenus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics beats Agenus on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, LAG-3, and others. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, including Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neo-antigen; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, it develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. Additionally, the company engages in the development of CTLA-4 and PD-1 antagonists; and anti-CTLA-4, CD137, and anti-TIGIT antibodies, as well as various multi-specific antibodies that are under various stages of development. Agenus Inc. has collaboration agreements with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma SA. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaborative development agreement with Genethon to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products for the treatment of XLMTM; and license and collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to research, develop, sell, and import licensed products for the treatment of crigler-najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

