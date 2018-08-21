Critical Comparison: Zendesk (ZEN) & Fang (SFUN)

Zendesk (NYSE: SFUN) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Zendesk has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fang has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk $430.49 million 15.19 -$110.63 million ($1.03) -59.90 Fang $444.30 million 2.86 $21.70 million $0.02 143.50

Fang has higher revenue and earnings than Zendesk. Zendesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Fang shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Zendesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk 0 3 12 0 2.80 Fang 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zendesk presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.76%. Fang has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 61.32%. Given Fang’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fang is more favorable than Zendesk.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk -23.24% -28.60% -12.20% Fang -4.17% 2.24% 0.81%

Summary

Fang beats Zendesk on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization. In addition, it operates a developer platform that allows organizations to extend the functionality of its family of products, integrate into internal and third-party systems, and customize the experience for their employees and customers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

