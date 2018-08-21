Critical Analysis: NTT DATA Corp/ADR (NTDTY) and Callidus Software (CALD)

Callidus Software (OTCMKTS: NTDTY) and NTT DATA Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Callidus Software and NTT DATA Corp/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callidus Software -8.01% -4.16% -2.42% NTT DATA Corp/ADR 2.76% 8.76% 3.44%

94.5% of Callidus Software shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Callidus Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Callidus Software has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT DATA Corp/ADR has a beta of 3.29, meaning that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Callidus Software and NTT DATA Corp/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callidus Software 0 9 2 0 2.18 NTT DATA Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callidus Software currently has a consensus target price of $33.10, indicating a potential downside of 8.06%. Given Callidus Software’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Callidus Software is more favorable than NTT DATA Corp/ADR.

Dividends

NTT DATA Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Callidus Software does not pay a dividend. NTT DATA Corp/ADR pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Callidus Software and NTT DATA Corp/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callidus Software $253.09 million 9.45 -$20.27 million ($0.19) -189.47 NTT DATA Corp/ADR $19.12 billion 0.95 $523.55 million $0.51 25.37

NTT DATA Corp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Callidus Software. Callidus Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT DATA Corp/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NTT DATA Corp/ADR beats Callidus Software on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callidus Software

Callidus Software Inc. provides cloud-based sales, marketing, learning, and customer experience solutions worldwide. The company enables its customers to sell Lead to Money suite of solutions that identify leads, train personnel, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation, capture customer feedback, and provide predictive analytics for competitive advantage. It offers Lead to Money suite and technology solutions, which include sales performance management solutions, such as Commissions, Territory and Quota, and SalesMotivate; Sales Execution solutions, including Configure Price Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, Datahug, and Revsym; and Customer Engagement solutions comprising Marketing Automation, Voice of the Customer, and ServiceMotivate. The company also provides Sales Enablement and Learning solutions consisting of Enablement, Litmos Learning Management System, Litmos Heroes, and Coaching; Technology solutions, including Database Management System, Thunderbridge Advanced Analytics, Thunderbridge Augmented Intelligence, Workflow, and Connect Enterprise; and Vertical Solutions, such as Producer Pro, Telco Dealer Pro, Incentive Compensation Management, and DS Pro. In addition, it offers a range of services comprising professional, business process outsourcing, maintenance and technical support, and education services Callidus Software Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About NTT DATA Corp/ADR

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, and Global. It offers business consulting services, such as business strategy, business process optimization, and organizational change management; and IT consulting services, including IT strategy and governance, information and knowledge management, and program management office consulting services. The company also provides architecture strategy and design, application development and system integration, quality assurance and testing, application management and outsourcing, legacy modernization, mobility, and online services; embedded and real-time systems; and application development technologies. In addition, it offers enterprise application services comprising SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft application services; and enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, business intelligence, and enterprise portal solutions. Further, the company provides business intelligence; analytics, predictive analytics, and data mining; enterprise performance management; big data; governance, risk, and compliance; information management; and data warehousing and data management services. Additionally, it offers infrastructure services, which include data center, IT security, application hosting, network, service desk support, contact center management, remote infrastructure management, and desktop services; and business process and infrastructure management outsourcing services. The company was formerly known as NTT Data Communications Systems Corporation and changed its name to NTT DATA Corporation in 1996. NTT DATA Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Corporation is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

