Crh Plc (CRH) Holdings Boosted by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of CRH worth $16,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CRH by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $37.00 target price on shares of CRH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,379. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.