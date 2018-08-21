Cowen Downgrades J.Jill (JILL) to Market Perform

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JILL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

J.Jill stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 3,066,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 3.14.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. J.Jill had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. J.Jill’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that J.Jill will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 44.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 301,323 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 7.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 494,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 19.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 63,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 1,106.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 333,379 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter worth $3,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

