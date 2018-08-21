Cornerstone Advisory LLP Has $6.15 Million Stake in Alerian MLP (AMLP)

Cornerstone Advisory LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Alerian MLP (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154,735 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP makes up about 2.0% of Cornerstone Advisory LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLP’s holdings in Alerian MLP were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP by 4,035.0% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 5,309,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,624,000 after buying an additional 5,180,892 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Alerian MLP by 22.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,694,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,219,000 after buying an additional 4,221,062 shares during the period. VCU Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Alerian MLP during the second quarter valued at $22,581,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alerian MLP by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,059,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,599,000 after buying an additional 1,190,931 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Alerian MLP during the first quarter valued at $6,992,000.

Get Alerian MLP alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.2066 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th.

Alerian MLP Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.