Cornerstone Advisory LLP Boosts Holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO)

Cornerstone Advisory LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the period. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. accounts for about 1.0% of Cornerstone Advisory LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLP’s holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 21,449 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 415,247 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEO opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $8.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th.

