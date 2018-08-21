Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2018 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, June 11th. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$77.69 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$73.91 and a 12-month high of C$85.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.89 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th.

In other news, insider Michael D. Penner purchased 10,000 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$582,500.00. Also, Director Scott Thomson purchased 1,900 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$77.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,775.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

