Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stake Decreased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,964 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.30% of Copart worth $39,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Copart by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 30,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 33,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Copart by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, insider William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $5,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $5,304,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,810.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,000 shares of company stock worth $36,991,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of CPRT opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

