ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTRV) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ContraVir Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRV. Maxim Group upgraded shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,052 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.63% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. It engages in the development of TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B; and CRV431, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

