Contrasting VOLKSWAGEN (VLKAY) and Daimler (DDAIF)

VOLKSWAGEN (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) and Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

VOLKSWAGEN pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Daimler does not pay a dividend. VOLKSWAGEN pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares VOLKSWAGEN and Daimler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOLKSWAGEN 4.85% 12.49% 3.20% Daimler 5.68% 17.47% 4.37%

Risk & Volatility

VOLKSWAGEN has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daimler has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VOLKSWAGEN and Daimler, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOLKSWAGEN 0 1 6 0 2.86 Daimler 0 2 3 0 2.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of VOLKSWAGEN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Daimler shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VOLKSWAGEN and Daimler’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOLKSWAGEN $260.74 billion 0.31 $11.63 billion $5.12 6.25 Daimler $185.63 billion 0.37 $10.53 billion $11.12 5.71

VOLKSWAGEN has higher revenue and earnings than Daimler. Daimler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOLKSWAGEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VOLKSWAGEN beats Daimler on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses, as well as offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment develops and produces large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbines, and chemical reactor systems, as well as produces gear units, propulsion components, and testing systems. The Financial Services segment offers dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles and turbomachinery; and operates HeyCar, an online used vehicles platform. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, ?KODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brands, as well as under the MOIA brand. Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand. The Daimler Trucks segment distributes its trucks under the Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, and BharatBenz brands; and buses under the Thomas Built Buses and FUSO brands. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment primarily sells vans under the MercedesBenz and Freightliner brands. The Daimler Buses segment sells completely built-up buses under the MercedesBenz and Setra brands, as well as produces and sells bus chassis. The Daimler Financial Services segment offers tailored financing and leasing packages for end-customers and dealers; and automotive insurance brokerage, banking, and fleet management services, as well as mobility services primarily under the moovel, mytaxi, and car2go brands. The company also sells vehicle related spare parts and accessories. Daimler AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

