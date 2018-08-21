Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Acquires 13,272 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,936,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,191,575,000 after buying an additional 3,221,439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,093,000 after buying an additional 1,836,662 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $137,210,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 4,210,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,424,000 after buying an additional 1,502,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,236,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,933,746,000 after buying an additional 1,438,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $72.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,228,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

