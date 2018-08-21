Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,800 El Paso Electric (EE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in El Paso Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in El Paso Electric by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in El Paso Electric by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in El Paso Electric by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in El Paso Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EE opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. El Paso Electric has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.40.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. analysts expect that El Paso Electric will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EE shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of El Paso Electric in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of El Paso Electric in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

