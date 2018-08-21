Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Quorum Health Corp (QHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,115 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quorum Health were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QHC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quorum Health by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 206,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quorum Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 175,485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Quorum Health by 3,027.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 143,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quorum Health by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 134,733 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quorum Health by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 680,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 132,140 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QHC. ValuEngine raised shares of Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quorum Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

Quorum Health stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.96. Quorum Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -139.43.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $472.63 million for the quarter. Quorum Health had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.93%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Quorum Health Corp will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

