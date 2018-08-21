Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in FutureFuel Corp. (FF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,236 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FutureFuel by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in FutureFuel by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

NYSE:FF opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $586.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.64.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

