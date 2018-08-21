Connecticut Water Service Inc (CTWS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st.

Connecticut Water Service has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Connecticut Water Service has a dividend payout ratio of 61.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Connecticut Water Service alerts:

Shares of CTWS opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. Connecticut Water Service has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $69.80. The company has a market capitalization of $831.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.45). Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter.

CTWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Connecticut Water Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Connecticut Water Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Connecticut Water Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Connecticut Water Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connecticut Water Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.