Conduent Inc (CNDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Conduent from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conduent from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Conduent by 170.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Conduent in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Conduent by 416.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Conduent by 67.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Conduent has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of -0.70.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Conduent had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

