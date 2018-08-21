Computer Task Group, Inc. (CTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.06 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.30%.

CTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Barrington Research set a $9.00 price target on Computer Task Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Computer Task Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

CTG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,424. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $83.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 155,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 69,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

