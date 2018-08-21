Comparing Sonic (SONC) & Diversified Restaurant (SAUC)

Sonic (NASDAQ: SAUC) and Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sonic alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sonic and Diversified Restaurant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic 1 7 2 0 2.10 Diversified Restaurant 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonic currently has a consensus target price of $31.30, indicating a potential downside of 10.78%. Given Sonic’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sonic is more favorable than Diversified Restaurant.

Dividends

Sonic pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diversified Restaurant does not pay a dividend. Sonic pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sonic has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Diversified Restaurant shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Sonic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Diversified Restaurant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonic and Diversified Restaurant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic $477.27 million 2.65 $63.66 million $1.25 28.06 Diversified Restaurant $165.46 million 0.22 -$20.45 million ($0.05) -22.00

Sonic has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Restaurant. Diversified Restaurant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sonic has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Restaurant has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic and Diversified Restaurant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic 16.87% -23.60% 10.25% Diversified Restaurant -13.84% N/A -2.47%

Summary

Sonic beats Diversified Restaurant on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonic Company Profile

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc., a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.