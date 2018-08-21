Comparing Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) & Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (UBA)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: UBA) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (NYSE:UBA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $908.39 million 7.18 $100.41 million $3.30 9.87 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A $123.56 million 7.31 $52.93 million $1.15 19.83

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 10.61% 2.49% 1.11% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A 29.01% 9.74% 3.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A pays out 93.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Omega Healthcare Investors and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 6 2 0 2.25 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A 0 3 1 0 2.25

Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.36%. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.61%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Risk and Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 193 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 24 consecutive years.

