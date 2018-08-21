Comparing NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (NSTRY) & MV Oil Trust (MVO)

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (NYSE: MVO) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.7%. NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR -8.81% -4.98% -1.55% MV Oil Trust 91.85% N/A 54.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR and MV Oil Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR $405.53 million 0.95 -$23.88 million ($0.52) -15.67 MV Oil Trust $9.12 million 11.98 $8.28 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is the Chinarevskoye field located in north-west Kazakhstan. As of January 1, 2018, the company had a proved and probable reserve of 488mmboe. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

