Comparing HomeStreet (HMST) & First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

HomeStreet (NASDAQ: FFIN) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HomeStreet alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HomeStreet and First Financial Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 4 1 0 2.20 First Financial Bankshares 1 4 0 0 1.80

HomeStreet presently has a consensus target price of $30.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.05%. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus target price of $44.40, indicating a potential downside of 26.31%. Given HomeStreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

HomeStreet has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. HomeStreet does not pay a dividend. First Financial Bankshares pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 11.40% 6.66% 0.67% First Financial Bankshares 37.86% 13.29% 1.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HomeStreet and First Financial Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $549.84 million 1.45 $68.94 million $1.68 17.62 First Financial Bankshares $336.99 million 12.10 $120.37 million $1.70 35.44

First Financial Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HomeStreet. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats HomeStreet on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also originates consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches, lending centers, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and purchases single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. The company also offers insurance products and services for consumers. As of December 31, 2017, it had a network of 59 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 44 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 6 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides automated teller machines, drive-in and night deposit, safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transmitting, and other customary commercial banking services. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administers retirement and employee benefit accounts, such as 401(k) profit sharing plans and IRAs;. As of December 31, 2017, it had 69 financial centers in Texas, including Abilene, San Angelo, Weatherford, Cleburne, Conroe, Stephenville, Granbury, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Burleson, Cisco, Clyde, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, Fort Worth, Glen Rose, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, Southlake, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Willis, Willow Park, Kingwood, Fulshear, El Campo, and Palacios. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Abilene, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.