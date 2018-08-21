Comparing Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) & BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (BLMC)

Golub Capital BDC (OTCMKTS: BLMC) and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Golub Capital BDC and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golub Capital BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50 BILOXI MARSH LA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.07%. Given Golub Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golub Capital BDC is more favorable than BILOXI MARSH LA/SH.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC $137.76 million 8.26 $82.28 million $1.25 15.18 BILOXI MARSH LA/SH $100,000.00 220.00 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A

Golub Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than BILOXI MARSH LA/SH.

Volatility and Risk

Golub Capital BDC has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC 60.34% 7.92% 4.20% BILOXI MARSH LA/SH -18.15% N/A N/A

Dividends

Golub Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. BILOXI MARSH LA/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Golub Capital BDC pays out 102.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Golub Capital BDC has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats BILOXI MARSH LA/SH on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH Company Profile

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

