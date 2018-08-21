Comparing First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) & Its Rivals

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS: FCHS) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare First Choice Healthcare Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 First Choice Healthcare Solutions Competitors 121 522 612 31 2.43

First Choice Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.52%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential downside of 6.66%. Given First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Choice Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions -10.47% -22.75% -12.84% First Choice Healthcare Solutions Competitors -98.01% -125.84% -38.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions $28.74 million -$3.88 million -7.73 First Choice Healthcare Solutions Competitors $1.13 billion $76.65 million 366.79

First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than First Choice Healthcare Solutions. First Choice Healthcare Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Choice Healthcare Solutions beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

