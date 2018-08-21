Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Brasileira, which has lagged the industry in a year, has been battling food deflation for a while now. The trend lingered in the second quarter of 2018, wherein food deflation had an adverse impact on Assai’s gross margin and gross sales. Further, management had earlier stated that it expects food deflation to persist in 2018. Apart from this, macroeconomic headwinds like stiff industry competition and high unemployment also pose threats to the company. Nonetheless, Companhia Brasileira’s Assai segment, continued with its stellar performance in the second quarter. Sales at this unit surged, driven by ore openings and higher comps, which along with solid Multivarejo performance drove Companhia Brasileira’s top line and margins. Markedly, these units are expected to witness continued market share gains in 2018. Also, the company’s latest pilot programs and core growth strategies for 2018-2020 bode well.”

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao alerts:

CBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:CBD opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.82. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the second quarter worth $338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the second quarter worth $344,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 287.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 19.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.