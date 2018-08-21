CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.32. CommVault Systems reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $176.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.92 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CommVault Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CommVault Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

In other CommVault Systems news, VP Brian Carolan sold 5,484 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $394,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,391,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ronald L. Miiller sold 101,521 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $6,633,382.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,191,116.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,455,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 167,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,512,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,578,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,478,000 after acquiring an additional 57,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.12. CommVault Systems has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $72.65.

CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

